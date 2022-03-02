Teshawn Castro hits 77 as Blue Devils win in T10 Blast

(FILE) Blue Devils’ Jyd Goolie made 26 off 18 balls during the Dream XI T10 Blast match, on Tuesday, against Cocorico Cavaliers, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - SUREASH CHOLAI

TESHAWN Castro was the star of day four in the Dream X1 Trinidad T10 Blast, smashing an unbeaten 77 to guide Blue Devils to a 75-run win over Cocrico Cavaliers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Tuesday.

Castro struck seven fours and six sixes in his 31-ball knock to propel Blue Devils to 148/3 in ten overs. Jyd Goolie pitched in with 26 off 17 balls to help Blue Devils post the formidable total.

Bowling for Cavaliers, West Indies Under-19 spinner Anderson Mahase grabbed 2/27 in two overs.

In reply, Cavaliers could only score 73/3 in their ten overs as Ansil Bhagan limited the batsmen grabbing 2/11 in two overs. Jordan Warner was the top batsman for Cavaliers hitting 26 off 20 deliveries.

In the other match on Tuesday, Leatherback Giants ended the Soca Kings perfect start to the tournament.

Kings posted 102/9 in ten overs with Jason Mohammed lashing 62 off just 27 balls, an innings which included six fours and five sixes. Jesse Bootan made 20 off eight balls, but two wickets each from Christopher Vincent (2/4), Vishan Jagessar (2/18) and Stephawn Solomon (2/26) stalled the Kings progress.

In response, Giants raced to 106/3 in 6.2 overs to end the Kings win streak at three. Kamil Pooran hit 35 not out off 14 balls to lead the run chase for Giants. Amir Jangoo hit 29 off ten balls and Vincent contributed 20 off six.

The tournament continues on Wednesday with matches at 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm. Fully-vaccinated fans can attend the tournament free of charge.

SUMMARISED SCORES

SOCA KINGS 102/9 (10 overs) - Jason Mohammed 62, Jesse Bootan 20; Christopher Vincent 2/4, Vishan Jagessar 2/18, Stephawn Solomon 2/26 vs LEATHERBACK GIANTS 106/3 (6.2 overs) - Kamil Pooran 35 not out, Amir Jangoo 29, C Vincent 20. Leatherback Giants won by seven wickets

BLUE DEVILS 148/3 (10 overs) - Teshawn Castro 77 not out, Jyd Goolie 26; Anderson Mahase 2/27 vs COCRICO CAVALIERS 73/3 (10 overs) - Jordan Warner 26, Ansil Bhagan 2/11. Blue Devils won by 75 runs

WEDNESDAY’S FIXTURES

Steelpan Strikers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 12.30 pm

Leatherback Giants vs Cocrico Cavaliers, 2.30 pm