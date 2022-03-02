Russian owner to sell English club Chelsea

In this May 16, 2021 file photo, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final against FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden. Abramovich on Wednesday, confirmed he is trying to offload Chelsea — the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment. (AP Photo) -

ENGLISH Premier League club and defending champs of the UEFA Champions League Chelsea are up for sale.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who took over the running of the club in 2003, said in a statement it was in “the best interest” of the club.

All “net proceeds” from the sale will go to a foundation benefitting “all victims of the war in Ukraine.”

It has been reported that Abramovich gave "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to its foundation trustees following Russia's invasion of Ukraine seven days ago.

The British government also introduced sanctions on Russia following their attack on Ukraine.

Abramovich is alleged to have strong ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin, which Abramovich has denied.