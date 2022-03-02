Natalyah goes after Europe soca title

For her first contribution to the mix of 2022 soca songs, Trinidad-born, soca-pop singer Natalyah has released a new power soca track titled Proper. With this latest song she will enter the 2022 Europe United Kingdom Soca Monarch competition finals in June.

Proper was produced by producer and sound engineer Rishi Mahato (Maha Productions) and written by songwriter Keegan Taylor (Ten Artistry), who has previously written songs for Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin, said a media release.

Proper is a variation in style for Natalyah. Originally from San Fernando, she is a dual citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and Switzerland. She is known for her smooth, sultry sound set to groovy instrumentals. She really wanted to sing a power soca song and when her collaborators presented her with it, she instantly fell in love with the track, as it immediately made her envision herself and her friends in Carnival costumes on a truck, fully savouring the festival experience, the release said.

“It’s so full of energy! I love it! I really miss Carnival a lot when I sing this song. I feel so powerful when I sing it. It’s like I am unstoppable and it makes me feel like I can achieve anything I want,” Natalyah said in the release.

Her mission to deliver the sounds of the Caribbean to an international audience and break down barriers for the music of her homeland within the European Market, hence her mission to seek the EUK Soca Monarch title. Online voting will determine the two finalists who will go on to compete on June 5 in England, the release said.

With a promising year ahead of her and ambitions of shattering glass ceilings for soca music and Caribbean culture, Natalyah’s main hope is to brighten someone’s day with her new song and keep the Carnival spirit alive.

Proper is distributed through VPAL Music and is available on all major streaming platforms.

