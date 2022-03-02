Murder suspect hospitalised

A 31-YEAR-OLD man held for the murder of his relative 67-year-old Margaret Nina was taken to hospital after complaining of feeling sick.

Police said the man, who was being kept at a cell in the Mayaro police station, told officers he was unwell at around 9 pm on Monday.

Police called an ambulance and took the handcuffed man to hospital. where he remained warded under police guard up to Wednesday morning.

Nina's body was found with multiple stab wounds at her Maloney Road West, Mayaro home on Friday night.

A knife believed to be the murder weapon was found nearby.