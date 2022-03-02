Morris not contesting PNM leadership: We need 'experienced captain'

Assemblyman Kelvon Morris has decided not to throw his hat into the ring when the PNM Tobago Council elects its new leader at the party's internal elections on April 24. Morris, who won the PNM's only seat in the last Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, added that he will not be vying for any position.

All eyes were on Morris after PNM leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine announced her decision last month to not seek re-election. Former chief secretary Ancil Dennis is the only person who has publicly declared interest in contesting the leadership position. All 17 executive positions will be up for grabs in the election.

The PNM lost the December 6, 2021 THA elections 14-1 to the Progressive Democratic Patriots, after two decades in charge of the assembly.

Nomination forms for the PNM internal elections are available at the party’s Robinson Street head office, Scarborough, between 9 am and 4pm.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Office of the Minority Leader said Morris has been "engaged in widespread consultations, as well as deep personal and spiritual reflection and introspection" to determine the nature of his involvement in internal elections.

Morris, the electoral representative for Darrel Spring/Whim, said the PNM needs someone with more political experience to steer the party's rebuild. Morris became a member of the assembly just 14 months ago, after he won the Black Rock/Whim/Spring Garden seat in the January 25, 2021 election, which ended in a six-six stalemate. The electoral boundaries were adjusted by the Elections and Boundaries Commission ahead of last December's election, which featured 15 seats for the first time.

"The Minority Leader is convinced that going forward, the Tobago Council of the PNM requires a new direction and a fresh start, guided by an experienced captain that can unite all members of our great party and inspire all of Tobago."

The statement said, "Morris believes there is still much more for him to learn and develop as a politician, and will therefore focus his time supporting the rebuilding efforts of the party, as well as providing effective and people-centred representation to both the residents of his electoral district, and the marginalised voices in Tobago."

Despite his decision to not contest any position, Morris encouraged the membership of the party to participate in the process and elect suitable candidates for each position available in a spirit of respect, decency, maturity, and togetherness."

In a January interview with Newsday, Dennis said he stands ready to lead the rebuild of the PNM.

“From 14-one, we can’t get any lower. Worse than that is 15-0, and we were three votes away from that," he said.

“Immediately I accepted the fact we gonna have to spend a long period of four years rebuilding and reshaping and refocusing, and I accepted that I would have to be an integral part of that."

In the last five weeks, Dennis, Davidson-Celestine and Morris have each weighed in on what may have caused the PNM's heavy defeat in the THA election. Davidson-Celestine told Newsday she and Dennis were not always on the same page on some policy decisions. She said this may have contributed to the party's defeat.

Dennis has blamed the economic effects of the pandemic as well as the anti-incumbency sentiment after being in power for so long. He said the failed zipline project started by Davidson-Celestine was also a major issue, although he ascribed no blame to his party leader.

Morris recently put in his two cents, arguing that no one person was to blame for the election loss.