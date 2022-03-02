Maintaining good hearing for life

THE EDITOR: World Hearing Day is being celebrated today. This year’s theme is “To hear for life, listen with care.” A key message is that it is possible to maintain good hearing through life by caring for our ears and our hearing.

Hearing loss can negatively affect a person’s quality of life. Most people speak to each other at home, at work and when socialising. In order to do this, we need to hear. Conversations with our family, at the bank, grocery and our job may become difficult with hearing loss. In children, it can seriously affect learning.

A common cause of preventable hearing loss is exposure to loud sound, which cannot be reversed and is permanent, once established. Children and young people are more at risk to the damaging effects of noise. The World Health Organization has stated that 1.1 billon teenagers and young adults are at risk of hearing loss due to exposure to excessive levels of loud sound at entertainment venues and due to unsafe use of personal audio devices.

Exposure to any type of loud sound can damage hearing. Sound levels of 85 decibels and greater over an eight-hour period can lead to permanent hearing loss. The louder the sound, the less time is needed to cause damage; for every three-decibel increase in sound, the damage occurs in half the time. If you have to raise your voice to be heard, the background noise is at a level that can be damaging. Examples of occupations/activities which can expose people to damaging noise levels are:

* Listening to loud music/sounds from devices like headphones and speakers.

* Using power tools, exposure to noisy machinery (eg in factories), firearm discharges.

* Musicians, workers and patrons in places with continuous loud music/sounds.

Loud noise can lead to hearing noises in the head or the ears when nothing in the environment is making the noise (tinnitus). This can be very stressful for some people.

What can an individual person do to prevent damaging their hearing from noise?

* Walk away from loud sounds.

* Use ear muffs or ear plugs if you have to work or be in an environment with loud noise.

* Turn down the volume on personal audio devices

What can parents do protect their children from the damaging effects of loud noise?

* Keep children away from loud noise.

* Ensure personal audio devices cannot emit sounds at levels that can damage their hearing and monitor their listening habits.

* Provide ear muffs for your child if they are engaged in loud noise activities.

If I have concerns about my hearing, what can I do?

* Download and use the free World Health Organization “hearWHO” app on Apple and Google Play and test your hearing.

* Visit your local health centre, private doctor or ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist to have a check of your ears.

* Make an appointment with Dretchi or a hearing healthcare provider for a hearing test.

DR DEBORAH PINDER

ENT specialist