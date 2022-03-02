Low turnout at Maracas on Ash Wednesday

Beachgoers enjoy themselves at Maracas Beach on Ash Wednesday. - Ayanna Kinsale

Contrary to the expectations of many, there was a sparse turnout of beachgoers at Maracas Beach on Ash Wednesday.

Those present were a mix of parents with children, couples and friend groups, and tourists who had come as part of their regular vacation activities.

Many took a day off work or casual leave to go to the beach, or skipped work altogether. Some went to church and received their ashes before coming to the beach. They enjoyed the sunny, breezy weather, although there was an occasional sprinkle of rain.

Beachgoer Candice Dick came to the beach to help her friend Corene Procope celebrate her daughter Paige’s third birthday.

“It’s all about relaxation. There’s no Carnival, so what else to do? We might as well come to the beach.”

Children could be seen playing in the water, building sandcastles, admiring the horses ridden by the mounted police, and enjoying lollies and cotton candy. Many parents said their children were not yet out to physical school, while others were on a break this week. One 11-year-old had carried her laptop to the beach and was doing her schoolwork.

One couple, Wendell Hayde and Rachel Dure, came from New Jersey to visit friends and relatives in Trinidad and Tobago.

Ancil Callender brought his children Immani, five, and Immanuel, seven, for their first break since covid19 began. He said he was anticipating a bigger crowd.

“This is our first break in two years. While others were home, we had to be working. I thought there would have been a bigger crowd, but we took the day and gave the kids the chance to come out, since school is off till tomorrow.”

Lifeguard Christian Thomas said there had not been a large number of beachgoers since he began work at 8 am.

“We haven’t had to rescue anyone, even though the water is rough, with rip currents – they’re strong today.”

One vendor selling cotton candy said business had been slow, which he blaned on the police stopping people on their way to the beach. Police were observed doing a traffic exercise at the Pillars on the road to Maracas.

One man who admitted to running away from work to go to the beach said he had seen regular foot, horse, and vehicular police patrols during the time he had been there.

Havana Bake and Shark vendor Daniel Ahye said he had expected larger crowds, as he thought people would use the fact that it was Ash Wednesday to come to the beach. He said overall there had been small numbers of people there over the Carnival weekend.