Laventille man held with gun

File photo -

A 23-year-old Laventille man was held after a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force were on patrol on Trou Macaque Road, at around 4.55 am when they heard gunshots from nearby HDC apartments.

They then saw a man holding a gun and running along the road. They chased him and found him hiding in a nearby yard. They found a pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition wrapped in a sweater he was holding.