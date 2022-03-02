Gadsby-Dolly continues school tour in East, Central Trinidad

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly continued her tour of schools across the country on Tuesday, visiting 16 schools in East and Central Trinidad.

A statement said she started the tour at Mr Hope Secondary School at 8 am, then headed to Caroni.

“Dr Gadsby-Dolly and MOE executives engaged school administrators on matters of safety protocols, infrastructure, attendance schedules and other operational matters at schools,” said the statement.

“The Education Minister also took the opportunity to interact with students, reassuring them of the ministry’s efforts to ensure all health and safety systems are operational for their continued educational and physical wellbeing.”

It said the minister once again implored students to follow the health protocols and take the necessary precautions so that schools could remain open.

In a WhatsApp message to Newsday, Gadsby-Dolly said the responses by teachers, principals, and students to the tours have been good.

“School visits allow for frank discussions with principals on important matters and the opportunity to understand the circumstances of schools from a first-hand perspective,” she said. “Students are also quite receptive and appreciate the support demonstrated by the physical presence of ministry officials. Teachers, principals, and students have overwhelmingly expressed that they are glad to be out to physical school.

“School administrators are working hard, some around the clock, to provide the best experience for students.”

She said the challenges identified in the schools include are those usually encountered, including absenteeism, infrastructure, and lack of resources.

“This is compounded by the pandemic and the unique challenges that brings.”

She said on Monday, 92 per cent of teachers and 68 per cent of students in primary schools were present.

In secondary schools, 73 per cent of teachers and 51 per cent of students were present.

Other schools visited:

Preysal Government Primary

Preysal Secondary

Balmain Presbyterian Primary

Couva Exchange Presbyterian Primary

Couva Exchange RC Primary

Couva East Secondary

Holy Faith Convent, Couva

California Government Primary

Dow Village Government Primary

Couva South Government Primary

Couva Anglican Primary

Mc Bean Presbyterian Primary

Carapichaima RC Primary

Carapichaima ASJA Primary

Waterloo Secondary