Deon Lendore's funeral at Santa Rosa RC on Thursday

THE funeral service of former TT track athlete Deon Lendore will be held at Santa Rosa RC Church in Arima at 1.30 pm, on Thursday. He will be buried at the Santa Rosa Cemetery.

Only a limited number of people will be allowed to attend the funeral because of covid19, but a live stream will be available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/AL3-jbyEdR8.

The funeral can also be seen at www.deonlendore.com

Lendore, a three-time Olympian, died in a car accident in Texas, on January 10. He was 29.

At the time of his death he was an assistant coach at Texas A&M.

The former 400m runner competed for Texas A&M, Abilene Wildcats and Queen’s Royal College.

Lendore represented TT at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. He was part of the 4x400m quartet who won bronze at the 2012 London Olympics. In 2019, he helped TT cop gold at the IAAF World Relays in Japan.