'Customer' robs woman of sneakers

A 20-YEAR-OLD Penal woman was robbed of a pair of sneakers while waiting to meet a customer in San Juan on Tuesday morning.

Police said the woman got a call from a man who said he wanted to buy some Air Jordan 1s sneakers and sent her a location via WhatsApp.

The woman met the man at Grand Curucaye in Bourg Mulatresse, near the basketball court, where he grabbed the sneakers and ran away. San Juan police are continuing enquiries.