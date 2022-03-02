Concacaf Women's U20s Championship : Canada beat Trinidad and Tobago 5-0

Trinidad and Tobago's Under-20 Women's team - TTFA Media

THE Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-20 football team were eliminated from the Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championships after a 5-0 defeat to Canada in the Dominican Republic, on Tuesday.

TT ended Group G with three losses after falling to El Salvador 3-0 on Friday and 7-2 to St Kitts and Nevis on Sunday. The top three teams in the group advanced to the next phase of the tournament. TT ended in fourth-place.

Canada dominated the entire first half as TT struggled to come out their half.

TT were fairly organised defensively keeping their shape as many of Canada’s attacking plays did not end with easy chances on goal.

TT’s Moenesa Mejias and Serita Thurton of Canada clashed heads in the 21st minute leading to a break in play allowing the players to take a water break.

Canada continued to attack the TT goal with Elizabeth Tse shooting over the crossbar in the 30th minute.

Mejias continued to struggle on the field following the clash with Thurton.

In the 37th minute, Canada were rewarded for their constant pressure with a goal from a corner kick.

TT goalkeeper Akyla Walcott and a defender got into each other’s way on the goal line and could only clear the ball to Holly Ward a few yards from goal. Ward accepted the gift and finished to give Canada the 1-0 lead.

Canada could have scored more in the first half, but their final pass let them down on multiple occasions.

In first half stoppage time, Walcott made a solid two-handed save then was quick enough to push the loose ball to safety.

In the second half, Canada were more clinical in attack adding four more goals.

In the 49th minute, Annika Leslie crossed the ball from the left side and Thurton headed home to make it 2-0.

In the 58th minute, Keera Melenhorst collected the ball and hit a powerful shot from the top of the box and beat the outstretched hand of Walcott.

Florianne Jourde made it 4-0 for Canada in the 64th minute. Following a few neat passes the ball was laid off to Jourde who struck the ball in the back of the net.

Substitute Kaila Novak rounded off the scoring in the 90th minute to make it 5-0 to Canada.

The top three teams in the tournament will qualify for the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica in August.