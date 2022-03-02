Bethel Credit Union honours 17 SEA students

A cross section of the awardees and their parents at last Sunday's award ceremony - Bethel Credit Union

“You are never too young to think, plan and save for the future.”

Bethel Credit Union president Junior Brebnor gave the advice on Sunday as the financial institution recognised its membership's top achievers in the 2020 and 2021 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA), at the Montgomery Moravian Church.

Presentations were made to 17 students: Kemah Gordon, Rachel Cudjoe, Demetrius Bailey, Aneilya Phillip, Kalifa Dedier, Kayenta Hazel, Tesia Osmond, Avion Gordon, Jhevan Percy, Omari George, Liselle Ali, Akindea Bartholomew, Jilanni Almond, Raevion Marshall, Jahi George, Dylon McMillan and Rasvin Grant.

Brebnor said as part of the credit union’s outreach in the community, the recognition of the students is an annual event as a means of motivating the students and membership, by acknowledging the children's excellence in their academic responsibilities.

“Dream big," Brebnor said.

As he noted that many of the students already have substantial savings at the credit union, courtesy their parents, Brebnor cautioned them about the importance of discipline in their lives.

“Develop habits of self-discipline in your youth, discipline in your studies, develop discipline in your chores, develop discipline in your classrooms conversations and even when no one is looking, develop discipline in praying and talking to God.

"And last but not least, develop discipline in saving a little of your allowances every day.”