BET to showcase first-ever soca cypher today

Erphaan Alves -

Six soca artistes will appear on the first Black Entertainment (BET) Soca Cypher today. Nessa Preppy, Erphaan Alves, Sekon Sta, Preedy, Mical Teja and Melly Rose are the artistes appearing.

The special segment will premiere on BET Jams, a media release said.

Melly Rose, Kevin “Stadic” Charles and BET’s producer of social media Travis Harris are presenting the first soca cypher, the release said.

A cypher, dailyrapfacts.com says, is a freestyle session between a few rappers. It has been popularised by BET's cyphers.

“After noting the lack of representation in the international market, the team created a platform for their musical peers. The trio wanted to reach even more audiences by highlighting where the music has grown. One of those places is Trinidad, home of many talented artistes like Fay Ann Lyons, Patrice Roberts, Nailah Blackman, Machel Montano and Melly Rose," the release said.

"The BET Cypher usually takes place in October every year. Last year they extended the event to include reggae culture. That cypher showcased ZJ Liquid, Shenseea, Koffee, Skip Marley, to name a few.”

Stadic, who also hosts the show with DJ Ana on the turntable, produced the record, and Lee Aleong produced the video filmed by Ten Global Media. The soca cypher was produced and filmed at Mahogany Ridge in Trinidad's picturesque North Coast, the release said.