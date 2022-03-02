Barrackpore woman attacked by husband slowly recovering

Vashti Sookram -

Injured Barrackpore mother of two Vashti Sookram remains warded at the San Fernando General Hospital, but her health is improving.

Sookram’s uncle Mohan Selvon gave Newsday the update on Wednesday.

On February 21, Sookram had a heated argument with her husband David over their impending divorce and he began chopping her with a cutlass at their home at Kanhai South Trace.

Believing her dead, David drank a substance and died shortly after. But despite being badly wounded, Vashti survived and was taken to the hospital.

Selvon told Newsday, “She wouldn’t be discharged for a while. She’s still in ICU, because the wounds haven’t healed properly enough for her to be moved just yet. You didn’t see the wounds, but if you saw it, you’ll see they were very deep and will take some time to heal.

"However, doctors said all her surgeries went well.”

Sookram is aware of her husband’s death. Selvon was not present to see her reaction when she was told the news.

She has also asked for their children – an eight-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, who were at home during the incident – not to be brought to the hospital until she has recovered further.

Both children received free counselling at their schools last week. Selvon said the counsellors have found they are coping well and they will have follow-up sessions.

David Sookram was laid to rest on February 27.