546 covid19 cases, five deaths

Image courtesy CDC

There has been an increase in the number of covid19 cases recorded, as the Ministry of Health in its 4 pm update reported 546 additional cases.

In the 4 pm covid19 update the ministry also reported that the total number of active cases was 21,892 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Since last Thursday when the number of covid19 cases was recorded as 654, the number has generally declined.

The update also reported five new covid19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,637.

The deaths were two elderly men and three elderly women. The comorbidities among those who died were diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, a history of strokes, chronic kidney disease, dementia, schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease. All five had multiple comorbidities.

In the update the ministry noted that 703,345 people were fully vaccinated and 696,655 people had received their first dose or no dose, with 136,494 booster doses distributed.

Approximately 50.2 per cent of the population is vaccinated.

The update reported that there are 103,162 patients who recovered from covid19 while 20 were discharged from public health facilities and 406 recovered community cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon there were 225 patients in hospitals, 45 patients in step-down facilities and 21,076 people in home self-isolation.

There are 78 people warded at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.