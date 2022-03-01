West Indies women lose World Cup warm-up match

WEST Indies Women lost their second warm-up match by 81 runs to India on Tuesday at Rangiora Oval in New Zealand, ahead of the 2022 International Cricket Council Women's Cricket World Cup.

Batting first, India got a solid start from Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, after Chinelle Henry bowled Shafali Verma in the first over for duck. Mandhana top scored with 66 off 67 deliveries, while Sharma added 51 to her name. India posted 258 all out in their 50 overs. Cherry Ann Fraser 2/24, Hayley Matthews 2/47 and Karishma Ramharack 2/50 were the best bowlers for the West Indies.

In their reply, West Indies lost constant wickets but Shemaine Campbelle and Hayley Matthews provided a 69-run resistance to the Indian bowling attack. Campbelle struck 63 off 81 deliveries while Matthews added 44 from 61. West Indies finished their innings on 177/9. Pooja Vastrakar finished with the best bowling figures for India, taking 3/21, followed by Meghna Singh with 2/30.

West Indies head coach Courtney Walsh said while the batting is a concern, there have been some good performances.

"Good to see a couple of the batters getting in some runs. It would have been nice if one of them had carried on to get a bigger score, but I'll take nothing away from them.

"We have to have a serious look at what we do coming into the first game, but it was good to get these two practice games out the way so we can have a rethink of how we progress from here."

West Indies lost their first practice match to Australia by 90 runs.

They will play their first match of the World Cup against home team New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament on Thursday from 9 pm TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES

INDIA 258 (50 overs) – Smriti Mandhana 66, Deepti Sharma 51; Cherry-Ann Fraser 2/24, Hayley Matthews 2/47, Karishma Ramharack 2/50 vs WEST INDIES 177/9 (50 overs) – Shemaine Campbelle 63, Hayley Matthews 44; Pooja Vastrakar 3/21, Meghna Singh 2/30, D Sharma 2/31, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/39. India won by 81 runs