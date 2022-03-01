We must find better ways to do things

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Watching events unfold in Ukraine, I can’t help but notice the contrast between President Zelensky and our leaders (both in government and opposition). Zelensky has shown great courage and determination, but has any of us thought this about TT politicians recently?

It’s interesting that he was a comedian and intentionally made people laugh as opposed to the pack of jokers that we chuckle at weekly. Perhaps the lesson here is that we should shift away from traditional career politicians and one way to do this is to implement term limits and age restrictions.

Also, will the slow pace of progress ever change? Politicians, unions and the Public Service thrive on minimal meaningful change. Instead of having people run around to different locations to do uncomplicated transactions like renew driver’s permits or passports, why not do like Ontario in Canada and have many service centres for walk-in transactions rather than have to go to various ministries?

We need a ministry of improvement whose sole purpose would be to monitor, analyse and implement better ways to do things.

R SAMAROO

via e-mail