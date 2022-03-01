WASA introduces water restrictions

FILE PHOTO

The Water and Sewerage Authority has prohibited the use of hoses and similar apparatus for watering private gardens and/or washing private cars from March 1.

It said this was one of the initiatives in its 2022 dry season water supply management plan.

In a release, it said under the Water and Sewerage Act Chapter 54:40, the authority is responsible for administering the supply of water and promoting the conservation and proper use of water resources.

On giving notice to the public, it pointed out, WASA may prohibit or restrict the use of its water through a hosepipe or similar equipment for watering gardens or washing cars. This includes the sprinklers and pressure washers as well as decorative fountains, waterfalls and other outdoor artistic water features, it explained.

It said it is the responsibility of the owner/occupier of any premises to maintain and keep any water fittings in good condition so that the water supplied will not be wasted, misused, unduly consumed or contaminated before use.

The release reminded that the act prohibits the owner or occupier of any premises supplied by WASA from supplying or allowing anyone else to take the water supplied for use elsewhere. It also prohibits people from taking, using, or diverting water from a reservoir, watercourse, conduit, pipe or other apparatus belonging to WASA, as well as wilfully or negligently operating or otherwise interfering with any valve or other WASA water-supply equipment , and attaching any pipe or apparatus or altering any pipe belonging to WASA.

It reminded customers and the public that authorised WASA officers have the power to enter premises supplied with water at a reasonable hour in order to see if there is any waste or misuse of water, once they produce authentic documents.

WASA said anyone who breaches these prohibitions is liable to a fine on summary conviction. It said it will be making increased patrols to ensure compliance with this ban.