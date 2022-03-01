Trini jailed in US in 2013 jailed again for illegal re-entry

Allan Browne, a 49-year-old Trinidadian, has been sentenced to 17 months’ jail for illegally entering the US.

US Attorney Gretchen CF Shappert made the announcement on Friday.

A release from the Department of Justice, US Attorney’s Office in the district of Virgin Islands, said Browne was deported from the US twice previously, on or about October 2020 and September 2014.

The statement referred to court documents saying in April last year, Browne boarded a flight to Miami from the Cyril E King Airport in St Thomas, a US territory.

Customs and Border Protection officers determined that he was not a US citizen and had not been granted any documentation to enter or remain in the US.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case and assistant attorney Juan Albino prosecuted.

On April 14 last year, the US Attorney’s Office in the Virgin Islands said in a media statement Browne was previously convicted in the Eastern District of New York. He was charged with conspiring to distribute and intent to distribute a kilogramme or more of heroin, and conspiring to distribute and having with intent to distribute five kilogrammes or more of cocaine.

A court sentenced Browne to 41 months’ imprisonment on June 28, 2013 for those offences.

After his sentence, Browne was deported. In 2020, when he re-entered the US, officials deported him again.