Records tumble at Dream XI T10 as Soca Kings, Leatherback Giants win on Day three

Soca Kings’ Jason Mohammed smashes the ball for six runs during their TTCB Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast match, against the Cocrico Cavaliers, on Monday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - ROGER JACOB

TWO tournament records were set at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, on Monday, as Soca Kings posted the highest total and Leatherback Giants’ Nicholas Pooran achieved the first century in match-winning performances on day three of the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast.

In the opening match, stellar unbeaten knocks from Jason Mohammed (93 not out) and Sunil Narine (68 not out) propelled the unbeaten Soca Kings to a mammoth total of 192/1, as well as an emphatic 85–run win over Cocrico Cavailiers.

Later on, in the second fixture, Pooran unleashed a fireworks display of shots to score 101 not out, from just 37 balls, to lead Leatherback Giants to a nine-wicket victory over Kieron Pollard’s Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

Batting first on the third day’s play, Soca Kings set the highest target of the tourney thus far, owing to an array of huge shots from opener Narine and Mohammed.

Opening batsman Leonardo Julien (21), who struck two sixes and one four from Philton Williams’ first over, partnered with Narine to get to 27 before he was caught out by Williams.

His exit made way for an in-form Mohammed (11 sixes, three fours), who teamed up with Narine (eight sixes, three fours) to build an unbreakable partnership of 165 runs, and lead them to 192/1.

In reply, Cocrico Cavailiers showed little urgency in attempting to reach the 193-run target and were held to 107/6. Soca Kings pacer Chadeon Raymond topped the bowling by capturing three wickets for seven runs in his first over and eventually finished on an impressive 4/17 after his second.

Top scoring for Cocrico Cavailiers was Dexter Sween (33) and Hakeem Mitchell (19).

In the second match, Leatherback Giants credited the unrelated ‘Pooran pair’ of Nicholas and Kamil (20 not out), for securing their first win of the competition.

Batting first, the Scorchers were led to 128/3 steered by knock of 54 and 42 not out from Tion Webster and Ewart Nicholson respectively. Topping the bowling for Leatherback Giants was Terrance Hinds (1/26).

In their turn at the crease, the pair of Pooran’s buckled down after losing opening batsman Amir Jangoo, caught, after just five balls into their chase.

Pooran played some early big shots but was restricted in the fourth over when Scorchers’ captain Pollard opted to deliver a rare spell of off-spin to the Pooran pair.

Pollard went for five runs off his first over but like his fellow bowlers, was targeted by the West Indies T20 wicketkeeper/batsman in his next spell.

Kamil however, rallied alongside Nicholas to help the ace West Indies T20 wicketkeeper/batsman post the tourney’s first century, secure a winning result of 133/1 and finally get their team off the mark after three matches.

Play resumes at the south venue on Tuesday with Blue Devils up against Cocrico Cavailiers followed by Steelpan Strikers against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

Summarised Scores

SOCA KINGS 192/1 – Jason Mohammed 93 not out, Sunil Narine 68 not out, Leonardo Julien 21 versus COCRICO CAVAILIERS 107/6 – Dexter Sween 33, Hakeem Mitchell 19; Chadeon Raymond 4/17. Soca Kings won by 85 runs

SCARLET IBIS SCORCHERS 128/3 – Tion Webster 54, Ewart Nicholson 42 not out; Terrance Hinds (1/26) versus LEATHERBACK GIANTS 133/1 – Nicholas Pooran 101 not out, Kamil Pooran 20 not out; Rishaard Harris 1/28