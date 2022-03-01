Prayers and mantras recited for Maha Shiv Raatri for peace, spirituality

The Shiva lingam. - ROGER JACOB

It is usual on the night of Maha Shiv Raatri for devotees/worshippers to chant the one thousand names by which Lord Shiva is known.

Pundit Navin Maharaj said one who chants the name of Bhagwan Shiva is free from all worries, stress and suffering.

“It helps you to attain peace and spirituality,” he said as he shared some of the names Lord Shiva is called, as well as some of the mantras/prayers recited for this sacred occasion and their meanings.

Om Namah Shivaya.

“This mantra means, I bow to Shiva.

"Ideally, this mantra should be recited a number of times and if possible, it should be chanted 108 times.

Om Try- Ambakam Yajaamahe Sugandhim Pusstti-Vardhanam / Urvaarukam-Iva Bandhanaan Mrtyor-Mukssiiya Maa-[A]mrtaat.

“This mantra means, Om, I surrender myself to Lord Shiva, who has three eyes, who is as pleasant as a sweet smelling incense and who gives vitality to the devotee to perform devotional service.

"Just like a cucumber is freed from its stem naturally, be merciful upon me and release me from the shackles of death, not from immortality.

“This mantra is from the Rig Veda, one of the most scared and oldest texts of Sanatan Dharma and it is also in the Rudrastadhyayi. The recitation of this mantra removes calamities, fears, sufferings and untimely death. This mantra is believed to be the most powerful of all Shiv mantras and the more it is recited, the greater the benefits.”

Shiv Lingashtakam/ Brahma-Muraari-Sura-Arcita-Linggam Nirmala-Bhaasita-Shobhita-Linggam/Janmaja-Duhkha-Vinaashaka-Linggam Tat Prannamaami Sadaashiva-Linggam

This means, “I bow before that lingam which is the eternal Shiva, which is worshipped by Brahma, Vishnu and other devas, which is pure and resplendent and which destroys sorrows of birth.”

Deva-Muni-Pravara-Aarcita-Linggam Kaama-Dahan Karunnaa-Kara-Linggam/Raavanna-Darpa-Vinaashana-Linggam Tat Prannamaami Sadaashiva-Linggam (2)

“I bow before that lingam which is the eternal Shiva, which is worshipped by great sages and devas, which destroys the god of love, which showers mercy and which destroyed the pride.

Sarva-Sugandhi-Sulepita-Linggam Buddhi-Vivardhana-Kaaranna-Linggam

Siddha-Sura-Asura-Vandita-Linggam Tat Prannamaami Sadaashiva-Linggam (3)

"I bow before that lingam, which is the eternal Shiva, which is anointed by perfumes, which leads the growth of wisdom, and which is worshipped by sages, devas and asuras."

Kanaka-Mahaamanni-Bhuussita-Linggam Phanni-Pati-Vessttita-Shobhita-Linggam

Dakssa-Su-Yajnya-Vinaashana-Linggam Tat Prannamaami Sadaashiva-Linggam (4)

"I bow before that lingam, which is the eternal Shiva, which is ornamented by gold and great jewels, which shines with the snake being with it, and which destroyed the Yagna of Daksha."

Kungkuma-Candana-Lepita-Linggam Pangkaja-Haara-Su-Shobhita-Linggam

San.cita-Paapa-Vinaashana-Linggam Tat Prannamaami Sadaashiva-Linggam (5)

"I bow before that lingam, which is the eternal Shiva, which is adorned by sandal paste and saffron, which wears the garland of lotus flowers, and which can destroy accumulated sins."

Deva-Ganna-Aarcita-Sevita-Linggam Bhaavair-Bhaktibhir-Eva Ca Linggam

Dinakara-Kotti-Prabhaakara-Linggam Tat Prannamaami Sadaashiva-Linggam (6)

"I bow before that lingam, which is the eternal Shiva, which is served by gods and other beings, which is the doorway for devotion and good thought, and which shines like billions of suns."

Asstta-Dalo-Parivessttita-Linggam Sarva-Samudbhava-Kaaranna-Linggam

Asstta-Daridra-Vinaashita-Linggam Tat Prannamaami Sadaashiva-Linggam (7)

"I bow before that lingam, which is the eternal Shiva, which is surrounded by eight petals, which is the prime reason of all riches, and which destroys eight types of poverty."

Suraguru-Suravara-Puujita-Linggam Suravana-Pusspa-Sada-Aarcita-Linggam

Paraatparam Paramaatmaka-Linggam Tat Prannamaami Sadaashiva-Linggam (8)

Linggaassttakam-Idam Punnyam Yah Patthet Shiva-Sannidhau/

Shivalokam-Avaapnoti Shivena Saha Modate.

"Anyone who chants the holy octet of the lingam, in the presence of Lord Shiva, would in the end reach the world of Shiva and keep him company."

Shiv Sahastranaam (one thousand names of Lord Shiva):

It is normal on the night of Maha Shiv Raatri for devotees/worshippers to chant the one thousand names of Lord Shiva.

Pundit Maharaj shared the first 27 names for Lord Shiva chanted on that night; Hara, Mrida, Rudra, Pushkara, Pushpalochana, Arthigamya, Sadachara, Sharva, Shambhu, Maheshvara, Chandrapida, Chandramouli, Vishva, Vishvamareshvara, Vedantasara-sandoha, Kapali, Nilalohita, Dhyanadhara, Aparicchedya, Gouribharta, Ganeshvara, Ashtamurti, Vishvamurti, Trivargasvargasadhana, Jnanagamya, Dridaprajna.