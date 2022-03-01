Message from Dharmacharya: Maha Shiv Raatri is the most excellent means of virtue for all

The spiritual leader and Dharmacharya of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Pundit Dr Rampersad Parasram. - FILE PHOTO/SUREASH CHOLAI

Spiritual head and Dharmacharya of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, His Holiness Dr Rampersad Parasram has extended greetings and best wishes to all, on the occasion of Maha Shiv Raatri.

In 2019, Dr Parasram, a medical doctor and former politician, succeeded His Holiness Shri Uttam Maharaj, who died in November of that year at the age of 70.

He said Shiv Raatri is one of the most important observation in Shaivism and wished the community continued blessings of Mahadev, Bhagwan Shiv.

The Maha Shiv Purana, one of the authoritative books on Bhagwan Shiv, says that there are many observances in Shaivism that yield both worldly pleasures and salvation. Ten of these are highly regarded. Of the ten, the most important is Maha Shiv Raatri, the great night of Bhagwan Shiv, which should be observed by all, regardless. It is the most excellent means of virtue for all. (Maha Shiv Purana 4: 38 9-21)

Bhagwan Shiv is the Supreme Being and exists with and without attributes.

“Whatever is seen, described or remembered is Shiva’s form. Nothing other than this has real existence.” (Maha Shiv Purana 4:1:110, Ed. Prof J.L Shastri; MLBD). There are many forms and names and descriptions of Bhagwan Shiv including that He is truth, auspicious and beautiful.

Maha Shiv Raatri, which falls on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the month of Phalgun, corresponding to February-March, is celebrated wherever there are Hindus. Entire families abstain from certain foods and drinks for extended periods and focus their minds on Bhagwan Shiv in preparation for doing pooja or worship on the great night of Bhagwan Shiv. It is common to see entire families engaged in worship at our many mandirs.

One of the features of this night is to remember Bhagwan Shiv as Neelkanth, the blue throated one – a reminder that He consumed poison to save us. Even as we offer water and Bael leaves, among other things, to Bhagwan we should also pray for His mercy that we may be rid of all those things that are impediments to our development.

I wish to extend to all greetings and best wishes and may we continue to receive the blessings of Mahadev, Bhagwan Shiv.