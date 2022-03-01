Let’s love one another again

THE EDITOR: Love, it is said, makes the world go round. If we took this to heart it would make a world of difference in the lives of everyone and our country.

I saw a homeless person being verbally abused as he asked for something to eat. This was a very sad sight for me. Please, if you cannot help, or choose not to assist, there is no need to degrade another person.

Over the years many of us have lost that loving feeling, what I call the human touch. Thankfully this is not the case with everyone, for there will always be those who will need a helping hand. It’s called showing love towards your fellow men.

As we go through this stormy period with its many challenges, let us not forget those who may be having a hard time. A time of crisis must not be every man for him. It is a time to reach out to that neighbour, friend or co-worker who may be in need of some kind of help. You can be their saviour in their dark moments. That is what love does. It brings light to darkness, sunshine on a rainy day and joy where there is sadness.

When love is in the heart, then healing can take place in the homes and in the land.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail