Lara Promenade to reopen soon

The emptiness of the Brian Lara Promenade in downtown Port of Spain in July 2021, as public health restrictions prohibiting congregrating in public spaces was in effect. Sureash Cholai

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said the Brian Lara Promenade will be reopened shortly.

Speaking to Newsday by phone on Tuesday, Martinez said he would address the matter at a meeting on Wednesday.

“We’re having meetings on Wednesday and one of the questions I’m going to ask our public health head is to reopen the Brian Lara Promenade, so it will be reopened shortly.”

He said the reopening of the Lapeyrouse and Mucurapo cemeteries would also be discussed.

“I will deal with that too. The staff needs to get the memo, it seems as though they haven’t gotten it. They should have opened the cemeteries properly already. We have a personnel committee meeting in the morning and I will bring it up there.”

The cemeteries and the promenade were closed in 2021 owing to covid19 restrictions on gatherings.