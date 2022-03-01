How you can help your child prepare for SEA

THE EDITOR: This letter suggests seven ways parents can help their children prepare for the SEA examination. They are:

1. Be mindful of your words and actions

You are your child’s compass to know how to feel and how to act, whether you are aware of it or not. Your child looks to you for direction on how to react in situations. Be calm and supportive, tender and gentle. Hug your child often. Let her/him know that regardless of what happens, everything is going to be OK.

2. Limit screen time

This is important, especially these days where we are constantly bombarded in the media by “gloom and doom” pandemic panic. You as the parent should monitor and keep abreast of what is happening. Your child should not be needlessly worrying. You can, however, let him/her have some fun as a way to de-stress (be it an hour or two of Zoom meets with a friend or playing a game)

3. Exercise

Physical activity is manifestly important for your child’s well-being. Children need to exercise. Not only is it fun but it also releases endorphins and serotonin which make your child happy. Carve out 30 minutes-one hour a day dedicated to physical activity. Kick a ball, do yoga stretches or simply jump rope, run up and down the stairs and jumping jacks. Make it fun!

4. Do test runs of the actual exam

By now your child should be doing past papers, whether in school or private classes. Run them like an actual exam. This will ensure that your child is accustomed to the routine of doing the exam so it will come naturally on the day. Set up the table with the exam. Make sure he/she has all necessary equipment, including a functioning watch or timer. And go!

5. Practise wearing a mask

Whether or not you support wearing a mask, the fact is your child must wear one for the actual exam. Let him/her become accustomed from now while doing practice runs to prevent the mask being a distraction in the real exam.

6. Set up calm morning and night routines

Now is the time to ensure your child is mentally and emotionally prepared for the exam. Set up nurturing morning and night routines to ease your child’s anxiety. Wake up gently, have breakfast together. Make your child laugh and smile. Listen to music. Let him/her go to bed early at a set time. Talk your child and reassure him/her that he/she has your support. Always.

Pray with them.

7. Chill out

Parents, it’s an exam, not the end of the world. Relax, you have done your best. Let go of the wheel and let God intervene. Be the parent you would have wanted when you were writing the exam.

MARIE SAVANT

via e-mail