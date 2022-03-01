‘Hot mess’ onthe main road

THE EDITOR: I have never had much faith in politicians and nothing I have seen lately has made me change my mind.

I live in Cascade and the Cascade Main Road is a "hot mess," plagued with a plethora of vicious potholes, and every day we have several near misses due to "pothole avoidance." Innumerable supplications have been made to our representative Stuart Young, but so far to no avail.

The priorities of government officials never cease to baffle me. Instead of carrying out the urgent repairs needed to the main road, they have chosen instead to instal two "sleeping policemen" (humps) on Coblenz Avenue that, well disguised as they are, have been ambushing motorists once darkness descends.

Another election cycle will come in time and perhaps then the suffering residents will be able to have their road fixed.

C STOUTE

via e-mail