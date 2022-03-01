HIV anti-stigma videos to be released

The National AIDS Coordinating Committee (NACC) and Soroptimist International have collaborated on four HIV anti-stigma videos to be released to the public.

During a handover ceremony on Tuesday, Donna Scoon-Moses, a member of Soroptimist International, Port of Spain, said production on the videos began on November 20, 2021.

They highlight the discrimination faced by people living with HIV and AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

She said in 2014 UNAIDS established Zero Discrimination Day, marked on March 1, which aims, among other things, to raise awareness of people who live with HIV and AIDS as they are usually discriminated against.

“Discrimination leads to people hiding their status, which leads to further spread of the (virus),” she said, adding that sensitising the public with home-grown resources and material will help stop the spread of the virus.

Chair of the NACC Heather Rodney also said discrimination continues to be one of the drivers of the spread of HIV.

“Today we are reminded that we celebrate the right of everyone to live a full and productive life with dignity and respect.”

The videos are the NACC and Soroptimist International’s contribution to the UNAIDS-led global effort to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 as part of the UNs Sustainable Development Goals.