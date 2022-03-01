Demerit points removed for some traffic violations

FILE PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS -

The Ministry of Works and Transport has removed demerit points for several minor traffic violations. This change took effect on March 1.

Cars without windshield or defective wipers, without reflecting mirror, without two headlamps, with defective fittings, and without identification lights to illuminate identification marks at night will no longer incur demerit points.

These offences previously carried two demerit points.

On Monday, a release from the ministry said other violations that previously carried three points, such as cars without park lights and taillights, also no longer carry such penalties.

Driving a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker and certificate or failing to produce a vehicle for inspection dropped by three points, from nine to six.

Only one violation, parking in a public taxi stand, saw increased points, from zero to three.

The demerit points system came into effect in May 2020.

The ministry said since then, it has been consistently monitoring the operation and its impact on changing drivers’ behaviour and attitude to road traffic laws and road safety.

The ministry said the amendments to the Ninth Schedule of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2017, considered the concerns of stakeholders and the public.