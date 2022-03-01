Coach Corey Collymore:WI fielding needs to improve ahead of World Cup opener

In thi July 9, 2021 file photo, off-spinner Anisa Mohammed(C) and her West Indies Women team-mates celebrate taking a wicket against Pakistan, during the second One Day International, at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. - CWI Media

WEST INDIES women assistant coach Corey Collymore has called for an improved showing in the outfield from regional players ahead of Thursday’s ICC Women’s World Cup opener against hosts New Zealand.

Speaking to Cricket West Indies (CWI) media ahead of Monday night’s second and final warm-up match against India, Collymore praised the team’s bowling effort against Australia in the first warm-up match on Sunday, although they lost by a 90-run margin.

Batting first, Australia piled on 259/7 in their 50 overs with Ellyse Perry (62) and Annabel Sutherland (54 not out) leading the charge. West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor (3/51) topped the bowling while both Anisa Mohammed and Hayley Matthews bagged 2/45 each.

In reply, West Indies were restricted to 169/9 with Taylor (66) leading the charge once more followed by Matthews (24) and Nation (20).

While Collymore credited the maroon’s bowling attack he believes inconsistency in the outfield played a part in the warm-up loss and must be fixed ahead of Thursday’s World Cup opener.

“I think it was a good performance by the bowlers, keeping a team like Australia probably ranked number one in the world, to 250-odd. I think we are smart enough and we discussed that Australia were a bit cautious up front.

“We know they’re a dangerous side and we didn’t want to take things for granted. But I thought it was a good run out by the bowlers. It’s always good to get 50 overs in. All in all I thought it was a creditable performance.

“I also say to the team that bowling plans don’t work without fielding and I think we were pretty ordinary in the field. That’s something we need to improve on,” he said.

Collymore confirmed the team is adapting to chilly temperatures in New Zealand but must quickly acclimatise to maximise their on-field output.

He added, “We as players, or good players, know that’s what they’ve signed up for. We knew New Zealand would be cold and the head coach (Courtney Walsh) stressed on that in South Africa, where we even found some of the conditions there were a bit cold as well.

“I think players are looking forward to the challenge and they understand that’s part of touring around the world; you have to play in different conditions. So I look forward to a better showing tomorrow (against India).”

Heading into Thursday opening fixture, he said, “It will be a similar approach but we’re looking to improve on what we’ve done. We also realised it was a small ground (Lincoln Green, Christchurch) and the game against Australia was a good way to see where we’re at.”

West Indies women’s vice-captain Anisa Mohammed said that despite the loss, there were many positives to take away from the match against Australia.

“The bowlers bowled really well and we had Australia under some pressure up until the forty-fifth over but with wickets in hand a long batting line-up, it was expected they would go after it (our bowling).

“It’s good to see Staf (Stafanie) getting back into the runs and taking wickets. We just need a couple more batters to get going and come that first game with New Zealand I think we will be ready,” said Mohammed, who is two wickets away from achieving a milestone 300 international wickets.

WEST INDIES WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SQUAD - Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams

TRAVELLING RESERVES - Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow

WEST INDIES WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SCHEDULE (All matches in TT time)

March 3: vs New Zealand at Bay Oval, Tauranga, 9pm

March 8: vs England at University Oval, Dunedin, 6pm

March 12: vs India at Seddon Park, Hamilton, 9pm

March 15: vs Australia at Basin Reserve, Wellington, 6pm

March 18: vs Bangladesh at Bay Oval, Tauranga, 6pm

March 21: vs Pakistan at Seddon Park, Hamilton, 9pm

March 24: vs South Africa at Basin Reserve, Wellington, 6pm