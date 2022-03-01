A different journey for Montano

Machel Montano - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: News of Machel Montano's performance today at the Isha Organisation in India led by Sadguru was met with joy and congratualtions by the Hindu community.

Even though Machel began his musical journey with calypso and soca, it has led him to embrace Hinduism. On what would have been Carnival Tuesday, a time when many Hindus would choose to participate in the Carnival activities, the opposite is now happening.

Montano is now setting a postive example and I hope Hindus will follow his example with equal fervour and attend mandirs across the land. This is a time when Hindus will fast and keep vigil for the night-making offerings on the lingam of Lord Shiva.

Sanatan Dharma has a place for everyone and we welcome Montano with open arms. It does not matter what one’s past was. Everyone has a past. Sanatan Dharma encourages people to seek the divine, to write a new future for themselves.

I congratulate Montano on embracing Sanatan Dharma.

SATYANAND MAHARAJ

pundit/spiritual head

Satya Anand Ashram

