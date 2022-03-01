4 deaths, 378 covid19 cases recorded

Four deaths due to covid19 were recorded on Tuesday, continuing a trend of fewer than ten deaths per day.

A total of 3,632 people have died from covid19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases reported from samples collected from Thursday-Monday was 378. The number of active cases is now 21,777.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were one elderly man, two middle-aged men, and one young adult female. It said two of these people had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, a history of strokes, chronic kidney disease, psychiatric illness, and Trisomy 21 (Down Syndrome). Two people had one comorbidity each.

Since March 2020, there have been 128,145 cases of covid19, of which 102,736 have recovered.

There are 231 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 78 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with nine in the intensive care unit and 11 in the high dependency unit. There are 32 people at the Caura Hospital, 33 at the Augustus Long Hospital, seven at the St Ann’s Hospital, 40 at the Arima General Hospital, none at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 34 at the St James Medical Complex, seven at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and none at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 49 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 16 at UWI Debe, one at UTT Valsayn, 25 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 14 at the Port of Spain field hospital, none at the Couva Field Hospital, seven at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 32 people in state quarantine facilities, and 21,119 people in home self-isolation. There are 399 recovered community cases and 23 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said 83.2 per cent or 13,177 of 15,840 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22 to February 25.

It said of the 3,632 deaths up to February 25, 243 were vaccinated, 2,975 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 703,141 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total population of 1.4 million people, while 696,859 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.2 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 686,429.

The number vaccinated with their second dose was 647,929, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 55,212.

A total of 136,158 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 634,632, of which 288,396 were done at private facilities and 346,236 were done at public facilities.