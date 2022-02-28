Tributes pour in for ex-West Indies spin bowler Sonny Ramadhin

West Inides spin-bowling legend Sonny Ramadhin -

TRIBUTES continue to pour in for legendary ex-West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago spin bowler Sonny Ramadhin, who died on Sunday. He was 92.

Ramadhin is most notably known for playing a series-winning role for the West Indies which led to the team’s first-ever Test series victory (3-1) against England, in 1950.

On that historic tour, he formed a powerful partnership with left-arm spinner Alf Valentine, who together, helped the Caribbean team defeat their European opponents. The pair was dubbed the ‘spin twins’.

Ramadhin concluded that series with figures of 11 wickets for 152 runs in the historic win at Lords Cricket Ground, UK.

A statement issued by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Ramadhin’s passing saw president Ricky Skerritt credit his immense contribution to regional cricket. Skerritt hailed the ex-bowler as “one of the great pioneers of West Indies cricket”.

Skerrit said, “Mr Ramadhin made an impact from the moment he first stepped onto the field of world cricket. Many stories are told of his tremendous feats on the 1950 tour when he combined with Alf Valentine to form cricket’s ‘spin twins’ as West Indies conquered England away from home for the first time.

“This iconic tour is part of our rich cricket legacy, which was pioneered by Mr Ramadhin and others of his generation. His English exploit was celebrated in a famous calypso – and is still remembered more than 70 years later. Today we salute Sonny Ramadhin for his outstanding contribution to West Indies cricket.”

Ramadhin was born in Esperance Village, Trinidad on May 1, 1929. He made his Test debut against England at Old Trafford in 1950 in the team alongside the legendary ‘Three Ws’; Sir Frank Worrell, Sir Everton Weekes and Sir Clyde Walcott.

He played 43 Test matches and took 158 wickets at an average of 28.98 each. His best bowling figures were 7-49 against England at Edgbaston in 1957. Overall, he played 184 first-class matches and captured 758 wickets at 20.24 each.

Similarly, the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) also recognised Ramadhin’s stellar contributions to both regional and national cricket.

TTCB president Azim Bassarath said the former player was a cricket hero, who despite his ground-breaking achievements, remained humble and an inspiration for others.

“We are very saddened to learn of his passing on Sunday, Ramadhin remains an iconic figure in West Indies cricket and would always be remembered for the role he played in putting the Caribbean on the world map,” said Bassarath.

The TTCB has immortalised the mystifying right-arm off-spin and leg-break bowler by naming, after him, a driveway into the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

There is also a statue of the dapper cricketer erected at Palmiste Park, in his honour, in south Trinidad.

The TTCB statement added that “At the end of the historic tour (against England), Ramadhin bagged 26 wickets including three-five wicket hauls, and a ten-for at an average of 23.23.”

He was also the first cricketer of East Indian descent to play for the West Indies when picked as a 20-year-old after only two first-class matches.

After his exploits in England on his first overseas tour he was named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year in 1951, the most prestigious award a cricketer could earn at that time.

Ramadhin, in his later years, played for Lancashire in the English County Championships and for several other clubs where he was always recognisable by his buttoned-down sleeves and neat appearance.

He is also etched in cultural folklore featuring in a classic calypso “Cricket Lovely Cricket” sung by Lord Beginner who was inspired by the heroics of spin twin friends Ramadhin, and Jamaican Valentine.

Additionally, the Prime Minister also recognised Ramadhin’s contributions to the sport. He posted to his Facebook page on Sunday saying, “Thanks for the memories and for the castle that you built for all the people of the West Indies.”