Three more men charged with Tobago murder

CHARGED: Thomas Peter Williams - TTPS

Three Tobago men will appear virtually before the Scarborough magistrates court on Monday charged with the murder of Winfield McKain, also known as Cox, who was found dead at his Mt St George home on January 28. He was 52 years old.

The men charged are Deion Woods, 31, of Scarborough; Thomas Peter Williams, 20, of Scarborough; and Jeromi Billy, 31, of Buccoo. Woods, aka Do Things, Williams, aka Reddo, and Billy were charged after advice from DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, on February 25.

McKain, a former electrician, was found soaked in blood in his bed with chop wounds to the upper part of his body.

Woods and Billy were arrested on February 17, and Williams was held on February 22.

On February 17, Michael Robley, 20, of Mt St George, appeared before magistrate Rajendra Rambachan, at the Scarborough magistrates court charged with the same incident. The matter was postponed to March 17.

Investigations were supervised by Insps Lynch and Mongroo and W/Sgt Joefield, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, Tobago Sub-Office, and included officers of the Tobago Division and the Tobago Divisional Task Force.