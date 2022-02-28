Steelpan Strikers, Soca Kings remain perfect in Dream XI T10

Evin Lewis -

EVIN Lewis struck the fastest half-century (53 off 12 balls) of the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast to help Steelpan Strikers to their second win in as many matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Sunday.

Against the Leatherback Giants, Steelpan Strikers cruised to a six-wicket victory, charged by Lewis’ quick-fire knock of 54 from 17 balls and a good batting performance from all-rounder Mark Deyal (29 runs from 14 balls).

Batting first, Leatherback Giants were steered to a strong total of 111 for one wicket, led by Amir Jangoo’s stellar unbeaten 76 from 33 balls and Aaron Alfred’s 28 from 22. Kamil Pooran (six) was the only wicket to fall, bowled by A. Mollon.

In reply, opening batsman Lewis showed early intent as he smashed Leatherback Giants’ pacer Christopher Vincent for four sixes and one four off the first over. Lewis charged on with the bat, smashing eight sixes and one four, before he was caught out by Daron Cruickshank off pacer Stephawn Solomon.

His partner Adrian Ali (12) did not last long, however, as he was caught off Terrance Hinds’ bowling. Deyal played some nice shots and kept the target within sight as he pushed Steelpan Strikers to 103 before being caught out by Jangoo.

Kirstan Kallicharan (eight) soon departed but Mbeki Joseph (five) affirmed the second straight win.

Summarised Scores

LEATHERBACK GIANTS 111/1 - Amir Jangoo 76, Aaron Alfred’s 28 vs STEELPAN STRIKERS 114/4 – Evin Lewis 54, Mark Deyal 29; Vishan Jaggasar 2/7. Steelpan Strikers won by six wickets.

SOCA KINGS 155/3 – Jason Bootan 60, Sunil Narine 54 not out; Ancil Bhagan 2/19 vs BLUE DEVILS 139/6 – Rayad Emrit 36, Jyd Goolie 33, Steven Katwaroo 22; Strassark Sankar 3/14. Soca Kings won by 15 runs.

SCARLET IBIS SCORCHERS 104/4 – TION Webster 64 not out, Rishaard Harris 23 not out; Philton Williams 2/6 vs COCRICO CAVAILIERS 105/3 – Saiba Battoosingh 32 not out, Brian Ramdial 31, Dexter Sween 24 not out. Cocrico Cavailiers won by seven wickets.