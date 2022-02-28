Sport Ministry mourns Sonny Ramadhin

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe. -

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe has sent her condolences to family, relatives, friends, and the sports fraternity on the death of legendary West Indies spin bowler Sonny Ramadhin.

Ramadhin, 92, died on Sunday.

A statement issued by the sport ministry read, “On behalf of the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago, we salute Ramadhin for his tremendous contributions to the sport of cricket. Ramadhin was a dominant force through his ability to turn the ball both ways.

“He has proudly represented this country and has inspired many cricketers and sports aficionados both nationally and internationally. He was indeed a great cricket legend.”

Ramadhin became the first cricketer of East Indian descent to represent the West Indies in Test cricket when he made his debut on June 8, 1950 versus England at Old Trafford, Manchester.

The Caribbean team went on to win the five-match Test series, which was its first-ever series win over the Three Lions.

On that historic tour, he formed a powerful partnership with left-arm spinner Alf Valentine, who together, helped the Caribbean team defeat their European opponents. The pair was dubbed the "spin twins."

Ramadhin concluded that series with figures of 11 wickets for 152 runs in the historic win at Lords Cricket Ground, UK.

Cudjoe’s statement endd, “We salute this outstanding sportsman for his dedicated, distinguished and diligent service to TT. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”