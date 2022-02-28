Rugby union changes logo, name in sport marketing overhaul

THE Trinidad and Tobago Rugby Union (TTRFU) has taken several steps to revamp its image, not least its marketing strategy, doing so recently by releasing a new logo.

The organisation’s official title, too, has been changed. Previously called the TT Rugby Football Union, it opted to drop the word “football”.

The logo, coloured red, white and black, features a scarlet ibis and a rugby ball, and “represents the movement of TT rugby into the future.”

The union, led by Maria Thomas, who was elected last year, said it has recognised new and diversified opportunities to develop the sport from a financial standpoint at home.

“In order to take advantage of these opportunities, we have initiated a new mandate to develop both our on-field and off-field product offerings,” Thomas said.

She said, on the field, the union has taken a scientific approach to developing its various national teams by utilising sport science and psychology experts in its preparations.

“Off the field,” Thomas said, “we have developed new infrastructure, including a new marketing strategy to increase our value and visibility to potential partners.”

The logo is a considerable part of its strategy to sell the product.

“(The new logo) represents the movement of TT Rugby into the future, depicted by the scarlet ibis and rugby ball in forward motion,” Thomas said.

The black and white ball “represents the inclusion we strive for across our twin nation.

She said, “The design serves to raise our profile and visibility throughout the nation, region, and globe, as well as improve how we are perceived visually.

“It signifies commitment to our stakeholders as an organisation.”

While covid19 has presented many challenges to the sport, the union said it has spent the past year developing infrastructure to enable it “to lead the way in the transformation of local sport as a business product that can be competitive on a global scale.

“Changing our logo reflects the changes that we are already implementing as a union.

“We are committed to the flexibility and ingenuity, along with adherence to international standards that are required to successfully realise the vision for rugby in TT in the short, medium and long term.”

Thomas said the union is responsible for ensuring its stakeholders, including athletes and members, are able to access the diverse opportunities afforded by the sport’s rise in international recognition.

“Not only are we capable of adapting to change, but due to covid 19, which has leveled the field of play, we are in a better position to pioneer strategies that specifically consider the local environment.

“We recognise the immense value that rugby adds and will continue to add to TT,” said Thomas.

“Our mission is to better serve our stakeholders: players, clubs, sponsors and partners with honesty and transparency as we use new media strategies to engage a wider audience, making rugby a recognisable household sport throughout the nation.”