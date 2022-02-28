PWT to read Ruins of a Great House by Glenville Lovell

Glenville Lovell -

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), held the first Wednesday of every month, features the reading of Ruins of a Great House by Glenville Lovell for the March instalment.

The series will continue online in light of the covid19 pandemic. The reading will take place via Zoom meeting only on March 2 at 7 pm (AST GMT-4).

As the nation of Barbados is about to become a republic, Malvin, a businessman, moves his family into the great house where his mother once worked. When his wife’s former lover, now a government consultant, appears, old grievances are unearthed.

What is the source of Malvin's discontent? Why are he and his family members at odds? Why did he really buy the plantation great house?

Lovell grew up in Barbados surrounded by sugarcane and spirits. He is the author of five novels (Fire in the Canes, Song of Night, Too Beautiful To Die, Love and Death in Brooklyn and The Darkest Street) and a short story collection: Going Home in Chains. His stories can also be found in various anthologies, including Queens Noir and Best African-American Stories 2010.

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to join it on Zoom to listen to the reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwright with the further development of the script.

PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month.

For further information or to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; or call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; or find them on Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt.

Join Zoom meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88906464175

Meeting ID: 889 0646 4175