Opposition calls for independent investigation into diving tragedy

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee gesticulates during the Opposition's weekly news conference at the Office of the Opposition Leader's office at Charles Street, Port of Spain on Sunday. With him is attorney Sean Sobers. - AYANNA KINSALE

POINTE-A-PIERRE MP David Lee has chastised the chairman and CEO of Paria Fuel Trading, and the government by extension, for its response to the diving incident in which five men were sucked into an underwater 36-inch pipeline while doing maintenance work on Friday. One of the men, Christopher Boodram, was rescued.

The others, identified as Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr, Rishi Nagassar and Yusuf Henry were still considered missing when Lee spoke on Sunday morning during the Opposition’s weekly news conference at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in Port of Spain.

However, at a news conference at Paria’s staff club at Pointe-a-Pierre on Sunday evening, the company’s chairman Newman George announced the operation has moved from one of search and rescue to recovery. He said an investigation is underway.

"I want the government to come clean and account to the people and families about what really happened in this tragic situation," Lee said.

He said responses by Paria and Minister of Energy Stuart Young to the families were cruel. He called for an independent investigation.

"In every newspaper today (Sunday), on the front page, you have the whole diving tragedy ... of the horror that took place in Paria."

Two of the divers, Lee said, were Pointe-a-Pierre constituents.

He criticised Paria’s management, the government – particularly Young and the Prime Minister, for the "disrespect" he perceived in their treatment of the divers' families, who stuck around for updates on their missing relatives since around 3 pm on Friday when they were notified.

"I want to ask Minister Stuart Young, the CEO of Paria Mr Mushtaq Mohammed, the chairman of Paria Newman George, please, I am begging, the country is begging, to assist the families in a better state than outside by the (Petrotrin) carpark... They are in a bus shed," he said, describing their treatment as "cruel and vile."

Young visited the Paria facilities on Saturday afternoon for a briefing on the incident, where he also met with the divers' families.

That, however, was insufficient, Lee charged.

"You leave the families in that state outside the compound, overnight in the dew, without food, toilet facilities, or any care and concern (for them).

"That should have never happened."

Lee said they should have at least been kept indoors in one of the many buildings and offices.

"It is heartless and cruel and wicked that you are subjecting these families to that kind of torture.”

Lee said while he understands the families were offered counselling, at the time of the press conference no counselling had yet been done.

He also called on George to make a statement. The chairman's comments, so far, Lee said, have been unsubstantial.

“The information I have is that these divers were doing repair work on berth five and six, which transports fuel from ship to shore, and had almost completed work when the incident occurred.