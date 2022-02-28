Northern Division cops arrest 45, disperse J'Ouvert partygoers

Police in the Northern Division were called out to disperse a series of street parties on Sunday morning in different areas.

Police said in the first incident, at around 5 am on Sunday, they received a report about Wendy Street, Peytonville, Arima, where they saw a J'Ouvert party.

When revellers saw the police they ran in different directions. Police said they found and seized a laptop, mixer and music equipment when they could not find the owner. At around 8 am they went to Short Street, Samaroo Village, Arima, where they found another party.

They arrested 25 men and 20 women and took them to the Arima police station.

The 45 are expected to be charged by summons.

Later on Sunday police were called to Bell-Smythe Street, Curepe, where people were playing mud mas using a pressure washer and garden hose.

Police spoke with the partiers and dispersed them and told those using the pressure washer to clean up the street.