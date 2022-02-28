No additional suspects held in Moses murder

Fil photo: Police on the scene following a home invasion and shooting at Cherry Cresent in Westmoorings that left three people dead including a resident of the home and two suspected bandits. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Senior police have denied reports that a third or fourth suspect in the murder of Nicole Moses had been apprehended.

Moses, 49, was shot dead by bandits during a home invasion at her house at Cherry Crescent, Westmoorings, last Thursday.

A male relative shot and killed two bandits, who were identified as Jahmali Haywood, 21 and 24-year-old Joshua Blackman.

It was reported that a third man, believed to be an accomplice in the home invasion, was detained after seeking medical attention at a nearby hospital, But police maintained that no other suspects were arrested.

"The only two suspects we know of were the two men who died in the incident. I don't know where people keep getting this mysterious third or fourth man from, but we'd love to know as well," one officer said.

When contacted, another officer in the Western Division dismissed the reports of a third suspect as "pure rumours."

But when Newsday visited after the shootings last Thursday, a neighbour recalled hearing gunshots earlier that morning, and said: "I stand up right here by my property and the wackermen were here, because I reminded them they had to cut my lawn too, so while I'm talking with them they said they saw three men jump over a wall nearby."

Newsday understands autopsies on the bodies of Moses, Haywood and Blackman were done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Saturday.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.