Multiple athletes achieve Carifta qualifying standards at NAAA meet

Wildcats’ Shakeem McKay - SUREASH CHOLAI

CONCORD’S Revell Webster and Shakeem McKay of Abilene Wildcats were among the standout performers at the National Association of Athletics Administrators of TT’s (NAAA) third track and field series event, with both clocking under the qualifying times for this year’s Carifta Games in the men’s under-20 200m dash.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Wrightson Road, both Webster and McKay ran out of the fourth of four sections, with Webster clocking the fastest time overall in 21.79 seconds, just below the qualifying mark of 21.92 seconds. McKay placed second and also qualified after finishing in 21.86 seconds.

The event serves as preparation for the Carifta trials, which run from March 12-13. The Carifta Games will take place in Jamaica from April 16-18.

On Sunday, Christoph Crawford (52.47m) of Tobago Falcons and Umar Sandy (48.27m) of Toco Tafac passed the Caribbean Games standard mark of 46.34m in the men’s discus throw.

In the boys u-20 400m dash, Memphis Pioneers’ Keone John (48.05 seconds) and Abilene Wildcats’ Shakeem McKay (45.06), both starting the second heat, also dipped under the Carifta qualifying standard of 48.50 seconds.

In the u-17 equivalent, Kaiyin Morris of Cougars clocked 49.88 seconds and was the only athlete to dip under the divisional standard of 49.98 seconds.

Concorde’s multi-talented Gianna Paul eased past the Carifta qualifying standard of 1.58 metres in the girls’ u-20 high jump, soaring 1.64m on her best effort.

Toco Tafac’s Kenika Cassar, throwing the 500g javelin, made easy work of the Carifta qualifying standard (36.08m), launching the spear 43.61m on her fifth attempt.

Five of her six chances had, in fact, surpassed the standard.

Cougars were again represented with a Carifta qualifying athlete with Kayleigh Forde who clocked 2:22.42 in the girls’ u-17 800m run, dipping just below the 2:24.84 standard.

The first event of the NAAA series was held at the same venue on January 29, before it hosted the second at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Tobago, on February 13. The fourth event will be held on March 26, followed by the fifth on April 24, with both taking place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. The next event on the NAAAA’s calendar is the Secondary Schools Track & Field Championships carded for Wednesday at the same venue.