Moruga Road to be blocked on Wednesday to construct wall

TRAFFIC will be disrupted on Moruga Road, near Champion Hill and Samuel Cooper Junction, on Wednesday, the Ministry of Works and Transport has said.

The ministry issued a media release on Monday morning saying the disruption, from 9am-8pm, was necessary to relocate Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) infrastructure so that a retaining wall can be built.

Drivers have been advised to use an alternative access route, Fifth Company Road (road one).

Extra heavy vehicles, however, will not be allowed to use this route because of slope instabilities along the road.

Drivers have also been asked to be cautious and observe all signs and barriers; comply with instructions from the police on-site to facilitate a safe and orderly flow of traffic; to be aware of heavy equipment entering and leaving the site; and to drive carefully on all milled (possibly uneven) surfaces, and slow down on approaching the work zone.