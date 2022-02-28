Diver in Paria rescue: 'We still had time to save lives'

Micheal Kurban, centre, son of missing diver Fyzal Kurban, criticises Paria Fuel Trading Company for its response to Friday's tragedy when five divers were sucked into an underwater 36-inch pipeline while performing routine maintenance work. - Marvin Hamilton

Michael Kurban, son of missing diver Fyzal Kurban, at a press conference in Pointe-a-Pierre on Sunday, claimed Paria company officials were too slow in their response when five divers were sucked into a pipeline on Friday. He was disappointed at the way the rescue mission was handled.

On February 25, shortly after 2.30pm, Christopher Boodram, Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar and Fyzal Kurban were working on a 36-inch underwater crude oil pipeline in Pointe-a-Pierre when there was a sudden inrush of water. All five men were sucked into the pipeline.

But Michael claimed it was only when he became aware of what had happened, and went to the scene that any effort was made to rescue the divers.

He explained, “My brother called me an hour after (the incident) and told me that everyone was shaking on the barge and nobody know what to do. I gathered two of my divers and we came to the rescue.”

He said he saw Boodram holding onto the pipe for life and was able to rescue him.

Boodram survived, and told Michael his father was nearby, but they were unable to find and rescue him.

On Sunday night Paria management said the other divers were presumed dead.

Michael said rescue divers were only able to save Boodram because he defied Paria officials who told him not to dive into the water.

“(Name called) told my men not to dive the pipeline again.

"They brought the professional dive boat Subsea Global to use the commercial equipment (for the rescue), which was the right thing to do. But that was hours after and we still had time to save them lives.”

Overwhelmed with emotion, Michael said he was disappointed with the calls made by Paria officials at the scene.