Carnival characters greet Tobago visitors

Traditional Carnival characters greeted visitors on Monday at the ANR Robinson International Airport in Crown Point. Photo by David Reid

Culture was certainly kept alive on Monday as visitors arriving at the ANR Robinson International Airport were treated to a taste of Carnival Tabanca, a special showcase hosted by the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation.

The guests were treated to steel pan music while there were also some portrayals by the traditional Carnival characters – baby dolls, dame lorraine, jab jab and much more.

The annual carnival festivities were cancelled as a consequence of the covid19 pandemic for a second year as the island had no physical events such as fetes, parade of the bands, J'Ouvert or even Panorama.

The schedule continues on Tuesday with portrayals by the traditional Carnival characters and a mud mas celebration.