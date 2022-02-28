Brothers in court charged with TSTT cable theft

File photo

Two brothers faced a Princes Town magistrate on Monday charged with stealing cables from poles at the roadside.

Terry Wallace and Amir Alleyne, both from Harmony Hall in San Fernando, pleaded not guilty before magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.

It is alleged that on Friday, the police caught them stealing 100 metres of cables at St Julian Road in Princes Town. Police said the cables, property of the Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT), are worth $3,871.70.

The magistrate granted them each 75,000 bail with a surety and a cash alternative of $10,000 and adjourned the case to March 28.

PC Surendra Deonarine of Princes Town CID charged them over the weekend.

Attorney Frank Gittens represented the brothers and Sgt Shazeed Mohammed prosecuted.

Both accused men have robbery charges pending from an incident in 2016.

In an unrelated but similar case a week earlier, two Aripero brothers faced the same magistrate charged with stealing $31,000 worth of TSTT cables.

Isaiah Taylor, 24, and Jeremiah Taylor, 23, of Black Keith Avenue, were jointly charged with the offence and pleaded guilty.

The police held them at Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore on February 19 at around 4 am.

Cpl Suliman laid the charge.

The magistrate sentenced Jeremiah to six months with hard labour in jail.

She put Isaiah on a bond of $9,000 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for 24 months. Unlike his brother, Isaiah did not have any previous conviction or pending matters.