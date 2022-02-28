AG's covid19 recovery continues

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi's recuperation from covid19 is progressing smoothly.

This was the word on Monday from senior government officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In a statement on February 14, the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs (AGLA) said Al-Rawi had contracted covid19. It added that Al-Rawi would continue to work while in quarantine, as recommended by the Health Ministry, and further updates would be provided subsequently on his health.

One official said Al-Rawi is on the mend and "working continuously under quarantine orders." A second official added that Al-Rawi is hopeful he will be cleared to resume his duties in person very soon.

On February 25, Al-Rawi said "I’m working whilst in quarantine and am grateful that I have been vaccinated and boosted."

In terms of the work being done by his ministry, Al-Rawi said, "The AGLA team continues to be uninterrupted, as all work is flowing virtually."

Among the departments which fall under the AGLA's remit are the Anti-Terrorism Unit, Registrar General's Department, Chief Parliamentary Counsel and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Al-Rawi said he had kept his Cabinet and Cabinet-related appointments last week, virtually. The Cabinet has held virtual weekly meetings since the covid19 pandemic started in 2020.

He thanked his constituency team "for holding the fort whilst I’m physically quarantined."