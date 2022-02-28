Activists urge public: Show compassion for humans, animals

Even the dogs joined in the walk around the Queen's Park Savannah on Sunday to increase awareness about cruelty to animals. - AYANNA KINSALE

Despite a short drizzle, animal rights activists were not deterred as they gathered at the Queen's Park Savannah on Sunday afternoon to share their message of compassion with the public.

The activists, who are part of the Venus: Doggess of Love Tobago-based animal rescue organisation, gathered near Queen's Royal College and began a brief march around the savannah calling for more empathy in society.

Speaking with Newsday before the march, founder and president of the group Elspeth Duncan said while activists have been vocal about the inhumane treatment of animals, she felt a visual expression was necessary to emphasise the importance of empathy towards animals and humans alike.

Referring to an incident in which a 24-year-old Tobago man was arrested and charged for killing a Siberian Husky last week, Duncan said she hoped passers by could understand the value of showing kindness to animals.

"If we cried out about that, people don't listen. We could talk until the cows come home about animal abuse, and still nothing changes. So we thought let's project love because love is what is needed to change the cruelty.

"All of these statements apply to animal rescue and welfare, everything on these signs can be applied to animals, but it can also be applied to humans.

"We chose this route because the world needs love. Look at the situation with the Ukraine and Russia. We want to spread that message of love as the world power for animals and people."

Duncan also called for better enforcement of animal-abuse laws and more awareness for pet owners on how to properly care for animals.

Some of the activists wore hats in the shape of dog heads as they carried signs calling for an end to animal abuse.