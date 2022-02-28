Acting CoP: 'People of means' sponsoring illicit parties

ActingnCommissioner of Police McDonald Jacob. File photo/ Jeff Mayers

While he was generally pleased with the performance of the police and the behaviour of most promoters for Taste of Carnival events, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob is calling on certain promoters to stop sponsoring and supporting unauthorised "pop-up" events which run afoul of the public health protocols.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, Jacob said police from various divisions were kept busy from Friday night into the weekend to disperse house parties and large gatherings for J'Ouvert.

He said over the weekend police shut down 13 unauthorised pop-up parties and seven J'Ouvert parties

Information coming to the police, he said, suggested that "people of means" were responsible for the events, which he felt could lead to confrontations with the police.

"Intelligence has come to us that some people are trying to create mischief by sponsoring and organising these pop-up events. These are people of means, I have to put it like that.

"There are people creating situations to create havoc and criticising the police for their response on social media. We ask them to desist from doing that, because our officers are being placed at risk when they respond to these incidents for their intervention."

Jacob said it was important for promoters to observe the regulations for the safety not only of their patrons but also for police officers, adding that up to Monday 42 police officers had died from covid19.

Jacob said the police used their discretion when responding to reports of unauthorised gatherings, but people have been ticketed and arrested.

On Sunday morning police arrested 45 people at a J'Ouvert party in Short Street, Samaroo Village, Arima.

Later on Sunday police were called to Bell-Smythe Street, Curepe, where people were playing mud mas using a pressure washer and garden hose. Police spoke with the partiers and dispersed them and told those using the pressure washer to clean up the street.

Referring to a J'Ouvert party in San Fernando where ten people were arrested, he said the police were prepared, but was grateful that specialised units like the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) did not have to be called out to quell riots.

Asked about safe-zone events over the weekend Jacob said there were difficulties in managing the crowds and ensuring compliance with the public health regulations, but there was general adherence to the measures, with co-operation from promoters and artistes.

"We are continuing with the challenges of organised events, where some patrons will congregate in (groups of) more than ten and some of them choose not to keep their masks on their face, because they may argue they were taking a drink.

"So we had to work with promoters and sometimes even the artistes to call on the patrons. In some instances the music was stopped by organisers to remind to attendees to keep their masks on their face.

"Our mantra to the population during the weekend was that you're permitted to have a taste of Carnival, not a taste of covid19."