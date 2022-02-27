West Indies spin legend Sonny Ramadhin, 92, dies

Sonny Ramadhin -

LEGENDARY West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago spinner Sonny Ramadhin has died. He was 92.

He was the first East Indian to represent West Indies, earning a maiden call-up after just two first-class appearances.

He played 43 Tests for West Indies, taking 158 wickets.

Ramadhin was a member of the first West Indies team to secure a series win in England.

According to thecricketer.com, “In tandem with Alf Valentine, the pair combined for 59 wickets to secure a 3-1 win over England in 1950 – as part of the side that included Clyde Walcott, Everton Weekes and Frank Worrell.

“Ramadhin took three five-wicket hauls that summer and in the second Test at Lord's claimed career-best figures of 11 for 152 to help secure the Windies' first win at the old ground.”

After his international career, he joined Lancashire cricket club in 1964. Ramadhin was Lancashire’s oldest former player. He played 33 times in two county seasons, claiming 92 wickets at 22.23 in his maiden campaign.

He then played with Lincolnshire between 1968 and 1972 before his retirement aged 57. Ramadhin later became president at Friarmere CC where his son, Craig, completed 50 seasons last year.